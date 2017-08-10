Number of illegal migration arrests in Bulgaria drops sharply – Interior Ministry

Share this: Facebook

The number of arrests for illegal migration in Bulgaria in the first half of 2017 was 80 per cent lower than in the first six months of 2016, going by Interior Ministry figures.

Since the beginning of 2017, a total of 1461 people were arrested for illegal migration by June 30. By the end of June 2016, the number had added up to 7134.

At the same time, official figures show refugee camps in Bulgaria as almost empty. As of August 3 2017, a total of 1513 were being accommodated in refugee camps in Bulgaria, meaning 29 per cent of capacity.

