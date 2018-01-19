Storms do damage in parts of Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

In parts of Bulgaria, storms did a lot of damage on Thursday. Hundreds of trees were uprooted, the roofs of countless buildings got damaged. So did parked vehicles.

Most villages in the province of Dobrich were without electricity, after hurricane winds had battered utility poles in the region. Bulgarian National Television reported, traffic lights had literally been bent in Haskovo.

The situation in the Bulgarian town of Karlovo was bad as well. The municipality declared a state of emergency, when the local hospital and many roofs were damaged by the storm.

Road infrastructure elements got damaged in all of Bulgaria. So did vehicles. The insurers can expect quite a few claims today.

A fire in the village Vassil Levski could hardly be extinguished because of the storm. The roof of a health service facility was blown away. In Smolyan, the situation was difficult too.

Some villages had no road access because large trees fell on roads. Volunteers brought food to affected villages, in some cases.

In several Bulgarian towns and villages, the restoration of both the electricity distribution and damaged municipal buildings will start today.

Some rural roads might still be closed, due to fallen trees.

