‘James Bond Live in Concert’: Sofia Philharmonic does 007

His name may be Bond. He might be travelling from A to B in fancy Aston Martins. And he might be a Playboy who seduces every second woman he meets, while drinking his shaken Martini.

But there are two things the agent does not do. It’s composing and performing all of those James Bond themes and soundtracks. His movies would be only half as good as they are without the music.

There were some very special main songs in several more ancient James Bond movies. One excellent example would be “Goldfinger”, sung by Shirtey Bassey in 1964.

Since that one was so brilliant and popular, they commissioned Shirley Bassey again, for “Diamonds are Forever” in 1971. She did not disappoint on that one either. Both of those tunes were co-composed by the late John Barry, a brilliant English composer.

Nancy Sinatra sang another good one: “You Only Live Twice” was the main song for the Bond movie of the same title in 1967.

And what did they do when they needed another killer tune in 1979? They called someone they knew: Shirley Bassey. Of course she agreed and sang the “Moonraker” title song as well.

Yes, o.k., Paul McCartney, Madonna, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, A-ha, Tina Turner and Sheena Easton. All of them were busy doing James Bond tunes sooner or later. But there was only one more truly brilliant tune which stuck out.

In 1989, the James Bond people finally asked one of the most brilliant singer on the face of the Earth, by the name of Gladys Knight. “Licence to Kill” became the most soulful 007 song ever. Twenty-nine years later, it still is.

Yes, there will be one special night in Sofia, Bulgaria. “James Bond Live in Concert” will be performed by the Sofia Philharmonic, conducted by Nayden Todorov. Several vocalists will be on stage, including the brilliant Ruth Koleva, along with a band.

It is unknown which James Bond tunes they will actually play. Let’s hope they choose the right ones, including the ones mentioned above. The selection is very hush-hush.

“James Bond Live in Concert”, Sofia, Bulgaria, February 18, 2018, 7:00pm, Bulgaria Hall. Tickets, for 20 to 40 leva are avialable here.

