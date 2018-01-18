Storms in Bulgaria: Dangerous weather alert for the entire country

Share this: Facebook

A Code Yellow weather warning is in place for all of Bulgaria on Thursday. All 28 provinces are affected. Winds at speeds of 14 to 19 metres per second are expected. In gusts, up to 24 metres per second are possible.

Similar weather alerts are valid in eastern Macedonia and on the Greek mainland. Code Orange alerts are in place for most Greek islands.

In western Bulgaria, temperatures will continue to be rather mild. During the day, up to 5 degrees Centigrade are forecast for western and central Bulgaria, and up to 7 degrees along the Black Sea coast.

On Friday, forecasters expect 10 degrees in several parts of the country.

So far, this winter has been rather mild, as opposed to the last one. A year ago, temperatures slumped down to -28 degrees in parts of Bulgaria. The entire country was buried under a rather thick layer of snow, for several weeks in a row.

Code Yellow weather warnings mean that there is danger. Everyone in the affected regions should be careful. Storms of the kind expected today can make objects fly, such as tree branches or roof tiles.

