weremember: Worldwide campaign ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day

January 27 is Holocaust Memorial Day, which commemorates the genocide in World War II. During the Holocaust, Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews, 200,000 Roma, a quarter million handicapped people and thousands of homosexual men.

The international Holocaust Memorial Day was designated by the United Nations in 2005, exactly 60 years after the concentration camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by the Red Army.

In the world, several similar memorial days are being observed. Both the United Nations and the European Union observe the one on January 27.

Ahead of the commemoration, the organisation of the Jews in Bulgaria, Shalom, asked its members and non-Jewish Bulgarians to join the international campaign #weremember.

Taking part means taking a photograph of oneself while holding a sign or paper with the hashtag #weremember, and posting it on social media. That same hashtag is supposed to be posted in writing as well, in order to make sure people can find the post.

“Let us honour the past and preserve the future”, Shalom said. “Every day, there are less Holocaust survivors. It is our duty to remember their stories. Because those who do not learn from the mistakes of the past are doomed to repeat them.”

Shalom is the largest Jewish organisation in Bulgaria, a country with approximately 5,000 Jewish inhabitants, out of a total of 7 million.

