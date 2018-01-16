Sofia University: New student society to fight homophobia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A new student organisation at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski intends to fight homophobia and transphobia. The “Student Society for Equality” also said it was going to raise awareness about everything having to do with the LGBT community among both students and professors.

According to the Bulgarian-language publication “Huge”, the “Student Society for Equality” is the first and only organisation of this kind in Bulgaria.

It will also struggle to overcome all forms of discrimination and intolerance, in general, by fighting discriminatory and aggressive behaviour against vulnerable groups , including disadvantaged people and members of ethnic and religious minorities. Violence against women is another evil the organisation intends to fight.

“Huge” reports, the idea for the “Student Society for Equality” had been born in October of last year. The initiators had met the university’s rector, Professor Anastas Gerdjikov, who had expressed support.

As a first task, the new student organisation wants to collect information on manifestations of discrimination within Sofia University. Accounts of this type can be sent to the following e-mail address: zaravenstvo@uni-sofia.bg

In Bulgaria, the discrimination against the LGBT community, but also against Roma, Blacks and other minorities is scandalous. Only very few organisations support minorities. Whether the new “Student Society for Equality” will reach its goals remains to be seen.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus.

Comments

comments