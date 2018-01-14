Bulgarian expat responsible for false bomb threats

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



According to the Ministry of the Interior in Sofia, a 45-year-old Bulgarian who lives abroad is responsible for the recent false bomb threats at Sofia Airport, the National Palace of Culture and the Bulgarian Parliament.

A spokesman told Bulgarian National Television (BNT), the culprit lived in a European country and had not been to his home country in quite a while.

The individual has not been arrested yet, while the Bulgarian authorities are cooperating with a foreign mobile phone operator and the police in an unspecified European country, hoping to be able to apprehend him.

All false bomb alerts received were called in from the same mobile phone number. Those included bomb threat calls to European institutions as well.

In Sofia, pre-trial proceedings have commenced. If found guilty, the accused might be imprisoned. Also he will have to face fines of up to 20,000 leva (10,218 euro).

According to BNT, the suspect has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol in the past.

The bomb threat calls placed had lead to several evacuations, flight delays and other inconveniences.

Photo: Sofia Airport, shot by Imanuel Marcus.

Comments

comments