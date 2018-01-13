German Office of Statistics: Bulgaria is cheapest holiday destination

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Federal Office of Statistics in Wiesbaden, Germany, just came to the conclusion that Bulgaria is the cheapest holiday destination, by far. For today’s start of the holiday fair CMT in Stuttgart, the outcome of a study was released.

Huge amounts of data provided by Eurostat and other sources were looked into. The Office of Statistics looked into the question how much the price level in countries known as popular holiday destinations differ from the prices German tourists would pay in their home country. The study concentrated on hotels and restaurants.

One country sticks out. It is Bulgaria, which is the very cheapest holiday destination, at least from the perspective of German vacationers. Most of them usually book their summer vacations in January and February, meaning right now.

In and around Europe, prices differ at lot. The most expensive holiday destination is the island nation of Iceland. Here, German tourists will have to pay 62.5 percent more for hotel accommodations and nice dinners in restaurants.

Norway and Switzerland are extremely expensive as well, in comparison. Germans will have to put a lot of banknotes on the table here too. While Norwegian hotels and restaurants are far more expensive than German ones, by 45.9 percent, Swiss establishments of this kind charge 38.7 percent more than German ones.

On the cheap end of the list, Bulgaria is the clear winner. On average, German tourists pay 59.8 percent less for stays at Bulgarian hotels and meals at restaurants than they would in their own country.

In Turkey they pay 46.3 percent less, in Hungary 44.7 percent less than in Germany.

Photos by Imanuel Marcus

Comments

comments