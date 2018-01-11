Bulgaria: New flights to Tel Aviv and Vienna

Share this: Facebook

Two airlines have announced new flights from Bulgarian airports to Tel Aviv and to Vienna. Both connections are scheduled to commence later this year.

Bulgaria Air will increase the frequency of its direct flights from Sofia to Tel Aviv and back. So far, four weekly flights are available. The fifth weekly flight will take place on Fridays, starting on July 6, 2018.

The airline said thanks to the constant demand, it would add this flight to the largest city in Israel. The bad news is that the Friday flight will be discontinued after September 28.

In the meantime, the lost cost airline Wizz Air announced a new flight connection between Varna and Vienna. The first flight will take place on April 28, 2018.

Wizz Air is the most active low cost airline in Bulgaria. The Hungarian company offers flights to more than 40 European destinations from Sofia, Burgas and Varna.

