Bulgaria: Bomb scare at Sofia Airport

A bomb alert at Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2, located right in the Bulgarian capital, has led to a large-scale evacuation.

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, police teams with dogs had blocked the access to the terminal and were searching the premises.

Photos posted by BNT showed hundreds of passengers who were walking around with their luggage, in front of Terminal 2.

Just before the bomb alert came in, Bulgaria’s Minister of European Affairs, Liliana Pavlova, had been in the area for a press event.

The bomb scare will likely lead to flight delays.

Tomorrow, many VIP guests are scheduled to arrive at Sofia Airport, for the opening ceremony of Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency.

Evening Update January 10, 2018: After one hour, the passengers re-entered the terminal.

