Sofia Airport: Terminal 2 now has approach road

Only 11 years after its inauguration, Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2 now has an appropriate approach road. The construction of the latter was completed just on time for the expected visits of EU Commissioners and other officials.

The project was started in September of 2016 and cost 13.7 million leva (7 million Euro). The approach road will be opened today.

In the past 11 years, people travelling to Terminal 2 by car often had to endure traffic jams on Prodan Tarakchiev Street or Boulevard Christopher Columbus, depending on the time of the day, the month and the number of flights coming in. This will end now.

The new approach road connects Boulevard Bruksel (or Brussels) to Terminal 2. Drivers coming from the city motorway Tsarigradsko Chaussee can just follow the signs to Sofia Airport on to Boulevard Bruksel, which will take them straight to the elegant terminal, while those on their way to the old Terminal 1 will have to exit Boulevard Bruksel and follow the sign there.

From now on, getting to Terminal 2 from Sofia’s city centre or from the east of the country should take somewhere between 5 minutes and 30 minutes less, depending on the traffic.

Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2 was opened on December 27, 2006, five days before Bulgaria joined the European Union. The sleek building still looks new, apart from the parking garage, which is already falling apart.

From Sofia, Terminal 2 can be reached by taxi (beware of Mafia taxis!), by Metro, by bus no. 84 or 184, by car, and obviously by airplane.

Photos by Imanuel Marcus.

