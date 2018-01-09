“Digital Concert Hall”: Berliner Philharmoniker live in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Last year, the Goethe Institut in Sofia started its “Digital Concert Hall” series. It will be continued and even extended in 2018, since it has been so successful so far. The first digital concert of the new year will take place this coming Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:30pm.

This unconventional series brings concerts from all over the world to Sofia, live and in living colour. It is like sitting in the concert hall, thanks to live transmissions with an excellent sound and video quality.

This time, the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano, who is music director of both London’s Royal Opera House and the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome, will deliver pieces by Ravel, Mussorgsky and others. The brilliant soprano Véronique Gens is the soloist.

This is the programme:

Maurice Ravel “Une barque sur l’Océan”

Maurice Ravel “Alborada del gracioso”

Henri Duparc “L’Invitation au voyage”

Henri Duparc “Au Pays où se fait la guerre”

Henri Duparc “La Vie antérieure”

Henri Duparc “Chanson triste”

Modest Mussorgsky “St. John’s Night on the Bare Mountain”

Alexander Skrjabin “Poème de l’extase, Symphonic Poem, op. 54”

There is more good news: Admission is free.

This digital live concert will take place at the Goethe Institut in Sofia (Bulgaria), Ul. Budapest 1, on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 7:30pm.

The Goethe Institute can be reached via e-mail: info@sofia.goethe.org. Their phone number is 02/939 0114.

