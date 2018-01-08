Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to visit Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzō Abe, will visit Bulgaria and five other Eastern European countries, including Romania and Serbia, in mid-January, according to several European media, who are quoting the Kyodo news agency.

In Sofia, Shinzō Abe wants to talk to his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borissov about a trade agreement between Japan and the European Union, which will be valid starting in 2019, the publication Baltic Times reports.

In this regard, Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union does play a role, since the Japanese head of government seems to be wanting to talk to his Bulgarian colleague while Borissov has this additional influence within the Union.

Shinzō Abe will also visit Bucharest and Belgrade, for talks with the Romanian and Serbian governments. In addition, he is expected for visits in three Baltic states.

In all cases, one big problem the world faces, will be part of the Prime Minister’s discussions: North Korea and the threat its brutal regime poses to the countries in that region, as well as to its own people.

A bilateral cyber security cooperation agreement will be signed in Estonia, according to the Baltic Times. Shinzō Abe’s stay will be the first visit of a Japanese head of government to Estonia.

According to the publication “Romania TV”, Shinzō Abe will leave Tokyo for Europe on January 12, and return by January 17, 2018.

