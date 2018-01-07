Bulgaria: Number of births keeps on declining

Share this: Facebook

The number of births in Bulgaria is still decreasing rapidly. According to the so-called Birth Information System, which is part of the Ministry of Health in Sofia, only 57,175 babies were born in 2017, dir.bg reported.

It is the lowest number since 1945, when World War II ended. It shows that Bulgaria’s demographic problem is far from resolved. The opposite is the case, since this issue seems to be getting more obvious every year.

In 2017, there were 7,809 newborns less than in 2016. In Sofia, 15,262 babies were born in 2017, and 6511 in Plovdiv. On the other hand, only about one baby per day was born in Vidin and Yambol, or 369 and 377, respectively, during the entire year, according to the Bulgarian-language publication Mediapool.

Today, Bulgarian women decide to have children at an older age. They are usually older that 30, when they give birth for the first time.

Also the Bulgarian population is aging more and more, while the number of women at a reproductive age is decreasing. This has to do with economic emigration, among other aspects.

In 2001, the total number of women was about 4 million. By 2015, there were only 3.6 million. This number is expected to drop further, to 3.5 million in 2020.

