Minister for EU Presidency presents cool video about Bulgaria

The Minister for the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency, Liliana Pavlova, presented a video today, which is supposed to introduce Bulgaria to the rest Europe.

“You can not help falling in love with her at first glance” is the film’s title, which is accurate indeed, since the footage in the video is simply brilliant.

The film shows Bulgaria through the eyes of two young characters. They are the actors Lorina Kamburova and Boyko Krastanov.

A young couple travelling through Bulgaria, with a stunning countryside, is the main plot.

One of the few new trains the country has takes the two young Bulgarians to the Black Sea, to mountain ranges and archaeological sites. Everything is beautiful and clean in this video. Even Sofia is.

Horses, dances and cute children are included too.

This is the English version of the video:

