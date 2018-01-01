Tens of thousands of Bulgarians welcome 2018 at public parties

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria welcomed the new year an hour ahead of most other EU countries, due to the time difference. To this nation of approximately 7 million people, this New Year’s Day is another milestone.

It was in March of 2004 when the former communist country joined NATO. On January 1, 2007, eleven years ago today, it became an EU member state. Today, Bulgaria officially takes over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, for the first time.

So the 20,000 people who showed up in Sofia’s city centre in order to party, celebrated both the new year and the EU Presidency.

The big event, organised by Bulgarian National Television in cooperation with Sofia Municipality, featured a lot of live music. The performances included Akaga, an excellent Bulgarian Funk group, and many other artists.

At midnight, pretty impressive “Feuerwerki”, or fireworks, lit up the sky. The Bulgarians use the German word. For about 10 minutes, pyrotechnics in all colours of the rainbow dominated Sofia. Thousands filmed and photographed every bit of the action.

Once the fireworks were done, a Bulgarian “Horo” dance resonated through the loudspeaker system on site. It took about 10 seconds until some Sofia residents started dancing “Horo”, and 20 seconds until thousands joined the fun.

Millions of Bulgarians watched the party on Bulgarian National Television.

In all Bulgarian cities, New Year parties were organised on main squares.

Photos by Imanuel Marcus.

