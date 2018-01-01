Boiko Borissov: “Bulgaria will be stable and predictable partner in EU”

Share this: Facebook

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Boiko Borissov, has wished the Bulgarian people a happy new year 2018. “Let it bring us health, peace and prosperity”, he said.

Bulgaria had received “recognition from world leaders as a factor in the Balkans region”, the head of government stated in a New Year’s message which his team posted on social media. Also, the country had opened a new chapter in good neighbourly relations and cooperation, and it had signed agreements.

Borissov meant Bulgaria’s good relations to neighbouring states such as Serbia, which it wants to help on its path towards the European Union. He also referred to his country’s good-neighbourliness treaty with Macedonia.

“We will continue to guard Europe’s borders and to be a stable and predictable partner in the European Union”, he said. Regarding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which Bulgaria officially took over today, Borissov indicated Bulgaria would successfully work on the priorities which had been defined.

Before Borissov, President Roumen Radev had released his New Year’s address.

Radev thanked “all those who struggled for a better Bulgaria in 2017” and said the past year had brought hope, but not a breakthrough.

“The new year will be a test for the Bulgarian democracy. I believe we will find the wisdom and the character required to preserve it”, President Radev said.

Photos: Boiko Borissov’s Facebook page.

