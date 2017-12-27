Electric mobility: Bulgaria gets fast charging network

Share this: Facebook

“Electrify me” could be a brand, a logo or simply the latest trend in Bulgaria. From 2018, buying an electric vehicle in the Balkan country might become one the smartest investments for someone’s life. It will not be just an environmentally-friendly purchase but also one that will be dead easy to use as the electric vehicle charging stations will become many more across Bulgaria, along all major highways and key roads.

Due to an invaluable partnership between Bulgaria’s largest electric vehicle provider, eMobility International with Swiss ABB, the country’s charging infrastructure will extend its existing network, the stations of which can now be found on international routes “from Sofia to the Greek border, with installations in key locations including Sofia, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Blagoevgrad, Sandanski, Rakov- ski, Stara Zagora, Liubumetz and Bourgas”, reads ABB’s announcement.

