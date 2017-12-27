Bulgaria: Traffic police tells drivers to slow down after deadly accidents

Share this: Facebook

In Bulgaria, 16 people have died in accidents on the country’s roads since Christmas Eve. Due to this terrible and sad record, traffic police appealed to drivers to slow down.

Speeding was one of the main reasons for road accidents, the Traffic Police Department in Sofia said. Not keeping enough distance to vehicles moving in the same direction is the cause for many accidents as well.

Also, police reminded Bulgarian drivers of the fact that roads can be icy these days, especially in the mornings and evenings.

While a lot of traffic is expected on January 2, traffic police will be present on main roads every day during this Christmas and New Year’s vacation and regulate movement if necessary, according to the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior.

Ilia Georgiev from the Traffic Police Department told Bulgarian National Television, drivers needed to be a lot more tolerant on the road. Also, they needed to be aware of the fact that they were not alone. There were other drivers and pedestrians too, who participated in the traffic movement. In addition, drivers needed to concentrate behind the wheel.

Bulgaria has the highest road death rate in the European Union, with speeding, reckless driving and drunk-driving as contributory factors. During the first eleven months of this year, as many as 612 people died in road accidents.

Photos by Imanuel Marcus.

