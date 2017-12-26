Christmas in Bulgaria: Accidents, charity and offspring

Share this: Facebook

In Bulgaria, both terrible and happy events have marked Christmas so far. While several Bulgarians died in road accidents, others were happy about the most wonderful gifts ever, their newborns, and most enjoyed the warmest Christmas day a many years.

In the town of Harmanli, three young people died when their car crashed into a garage at high speed, just before Christmas. Because of the deadly crash, the municipality cancelled all Christmas celebrations the following day.

On Christmas Eve, as many as eight Bulgarians died in road accidents. In all of Bulgaria, 13 serious accidents were reported that day. Twelve people were injured. Police registered two serious car accidents and 61 fender benders in Sofia alone.

Five people lost their lives in a head-on collision in the Bulgarian town of Vratsa on Christmas Day. The exact cause of this accident has not been established yet.

But Christmas also brought happiness to many. At the Virgin Mary Hospital in Burgas, all babies born during the Christmas holiday are being dressed in big Christmas socks and Santa hats, making them look like presents. “The brightest day in a family’s life is the birth of a child, and Christmas is the most important holiday. When both coincide, we can not remain indifferent”, the hospital said, according to the Bulgarian-language publication Darik News.

There was good news thousands of kilometres away, at the Bulgarian polar base “St. Kliment Ohridski”. A logistics team delivered food to the scientists on site, along with scientific equipment, on Christmas Eve. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, the 18 people at the base did follow Bulgarian Christmas traditions, by eating seven non-meat dishes on December 24, including stuffed peppers, beans and cabbage. Also they sang to guitar and accordion sounds.

In Sofia, classical music and Christmas compositions, including the famous “Ave Maria”, were performed by an orchestra during a Christmas Mass concert at Bulgaria Hall. BNT transmitted the event to viewers in all of Bulgaria, for the fifth year in a row.

In the town of Gorna Oryahovitsa, a man dressed as Santa Claus went from door to door and gave presents to poor children.

And, finally, in Pleven, a good-natured biker gang distributed gifts to children at orphanages and other social institutions. The motorcyclists had collected 4,000 leva in advance. Dressed as Santa Clauses, they brought toys, books, sweets and fruit to the orphans. In kind of a procession on motor bikes, they drove the children through the city. According to BNT, more and more motorcyclists take part in what has become a tradition every year.

Photo at top of page by I. Marcus.

