Sofia: Thousands of residents without heating after pipe burst

In Sofia, thousands of inhabitants were without heating all night, at sub-zero temperatures, after a central water pipe burst. The issue affected several quarters of the Bulgarian capital, including Krasno Selo, Gotse Delchev, Strelbishte, Borovo (in part), Losenets (in part), Motopista and the city centre (in part).

It is not the first time. Just a few days before, residents in some of the same parts of Sofia had been without heating for two days, again because of a broken pipe.

The heating company “Toplofikatsyia” said it would work around the clock in order to fix the problem. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, the new leak was located only metres from the last one.

A spokesperson for “Toplofikatsyia” told BNT, the hot water pipe in question had not caused any problems for eleven years, but there were spots at which its metal cover was very thin.

The heating company does not believe it can resolve the issue on Friday, in spite of the fact that four teams of technicians are in the field, working on it. It might take up to 48 hours to tackle the issue.

In Sofia, the capital of the poorest EU member Bulgaria, there are frequent outages of all kinds. When it isn’t the hot or cold water, or both, it is the electricity or the Internet connection.

Photo by BNT.

