Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation against Bulgarian ski zone expansion

Leonardo DiCaprio is not just the typical Hollywood star drowning in awards, fame and money. Apart from all of that, he is an active environmentalist. DiCaprio hardly misses any United Nations climate summits.

Almost twenty years ago, the actor, who was 23 years old at the time, set up his own foundation. Its mission is “to protect the world’s last wild places”. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) says it implements “solutions that help restore balance to threatened ecosystems”.

The LDF’s weapons are grants, public campaigns and media initiatives, while its six main rubrics are entitled Wildlands Conservation, Oceans Conservation, Climate Change, Indigenous Rights, Transforming California, and Innovative Solutions.

One foundation, not even this one, can tackle all climate issues the world has, the biggest of which seems to be the current inhabitant of the Oval Office. But what the foundation just twittered sounds like it might want to get involved in Bulgaria, at least indirectly.

“Join us and @World_Wildlife to help save the centuries-old forests of Bulgaria’s Pirin National Park from ski zone expansion and logging.” This was the message the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation sent to its 23,000 followers on Twitter.

What they mean by “@World-Wildlife” is the powerful World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), one of the largest NGOs on the face of the Earth. The WWF is running a campaign web page, on which anyone can demand “strong action” from Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, against that ski zone expansion.

So called “developers” intend to double or triple the space for skiers around Bansko, by carving more slopes into the park and by adding an additional ski lift. Environmentalists, including Leonardo DiCaprio, are furious.

