Bulgaria: New road vignettes available from December 22nd

In Bulgaria, the sale of road vignettes for 2018 will begin as early as this Friday, December 22. There are some changes which will benefit drivers. The electronic vignette is not yet available, but it will be within two years, according to the Bulgarian authorities in charge.

Vignettes are required for any trips on Bulgarian roads, outside cities, towns and villages. This applies to the country’s motorways and rural roads, no matter how many potholes and craters they might have. Any vehicle without vignette will be fined.

Large gas stations all over Bulgaria offer vignettes for cars, larger vans and trucks. These are the types of vignettes offered, starting on Friday, for passenger cars:

> Weekly vignette: 15 leva

> Monthly vignette: 30 leva

> Three-month vignette (NEW): 54 leva

> Annual vignette: 97 leva

Apart from the new three-month vignette, there are also new rules, valid from January 1, 2018:

> Annual vignettes will be valid for one year, from the date of purchase. So far, they always expired on January 31, no matter when they were purchased.

> All other vignettes will also be valid from the date of purchase. Until now, drivers were allowed to choose the first day of validity.

At a press briefing in Sofia, the Bulgarian Minister of Regional Development, Nikolay Nankov, announced more than 2.1 million vignettes would be distributed now. Exactly 900,000 of them are annual vignettes for passenger cars, according to Nankov. All in all, 4.8 million vignettes will be offered for 2018.

The minister also stated the vignette design for 2018 had changed, in order to prevent forgery.

Until December 31, 2017, both the old and the new vignettes will be sold. From January 1, 2018, only the new ones are available.

