Spot on Bulgarian Music: Milcho Leviev “Little John John”

One of the greatest Bulgarian composers celebrates his 80th birthday today. Milcho Leviev was 6 years old when the deportation of Bulgaria’s Jews was prevented, during fascism. In communist Bulgaria, he conducted two symphony orchestras and one radio big band. In 1970, he fled to America. Forty years later, he returned to Europe. Today, the great pianist, composer, arranger and conductor lives in Greece.

This is his interpretation of John B. Williams’ “Little John John”, which was recorded in 1978, as part of Milcho Leviev’s album “Blue Levis” (listen to Youtube video below).

Photos at top of page by Imanuel Marcus.

