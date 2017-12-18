Year in Review 2017: Bulgaria in August

Share this: Facebook

On August 1, 2017, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev sign a Treaty of Good Neighbourliness between the two countries in Skopje. The signing represents the culmination of years of diplomatic efforts by a succession of governments in Sofia and Skopje.

For several weeks in a row, one heatwave follows the next. All of the Balkan peninsula is affected. Code Orange dangerous weather alerts are a daily occurrence. The only people happy about the excessive heat are the many tourists at the Black Sea coast. Its northern part turns out to be far more relaxed and cleaner than the south.

On August 10, Bulgaria’s Agriculture Ministry says this year’s wheat harvest is expected to reach an all-time high.

There is also good news for expatriates in Bulgaria: The Foreign Ministry in Sofia proposes authorising notaries to certify translations. That would get rid of a lot of paperwork. The Bulgarian Justice Ministry wants to get rid of bureaucratic hurdles too. It proposes easing procedures for applying for Bulgarian citizenship.

The controversy around Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov’s raids against illegal businesses in Slanchev Briag (“Sunny Beach”) continues. While the Ministry of Tourism distances itself from the actions taken by the co-leader of the radical right-wing “Patriots”, Prime Minister Borissov defends his coalition partner by saying the raids had been according to the law.

Several bush fires in Kresna Gorge, located in Western Bulgaria, lead to evacuations of villages. More than 6,000 decares of grass, bushes and forests are destroyed in a matter of hours. Kresna Gorge has been in the news frequently, since the bigger part Struma Motorway, from Sofia to the Greek border, is supposed to be built right through it. In 2017, NGOs are fighting attempts to harm the nature in that gorge, which is home to 3,500 species of flora and fauna.

Residents on Dondukov Boulevard complain about the constant construction noise and about the fact that it is hard to cross the boulevard during the refurbishment. “All of Sofia is closed”, a resident says.

Bulgaria starts building a nuclear waste depot. The facility will be located within a 3-kilometer-zone around the six nuclear reactors near the Northern Bulgarian town of Kozloduy. Only two of the reactors are operational.

