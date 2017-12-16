Surveillance in Sofia to be stepped up for Bulgarian EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s first Presidency of the Council of the European Union is coming up in 15 days from now. And Sofia, the centre of it all, the focus of the universe, is stepping up its video surveillance. The goal is increased security for all EU and government officials who will be floating around in the Bulgarian capital.

The George Orwell approach is being supported by both the government and Sofia Municipality. For the additional 300 CCTV cameras Mayor Yordanka Fandakova wants to have installed, she found 1.1 million leva (0.56 million euro) in the city’s purse, while the government will cover the rest of the bill, an amount of 2 million leva (1.02 million euro).

Big Brother has some 2,700 eyes in Sofia, at this moment. When the technicians are done with the additional measures announced, there will be more than 3,000 CCTV cameras.

Especially the route from Sofia Airport via Tsarigradsko Chaussee to the National Palace of Culture (NDK) will be plastered with cameras. The same applies for the streets leading from the NDK to the Boyana quarter. Some 500 additional cameras will be installed at Metro stations.

Radev and Fandakova call it “Unified Sofia Security System” since Sofia’s surveillance system will merge with the one the Interior Ministry has.

Not just Mayor Fandakova, but also Bulgaria’s Minister of the Interior, Valentin Radev, is delighted about what the system extended can do. The cameras record the number plates of all vehicles. If a wanted car is detected, the system will trigger an alarm and notify the authorities. Yes, the information age is great.

Mayor Fandakova even said the surveillance system was overarching. It is able to detect speeding cars too. Maybe it can even pinpoint drivers who throw their cigarette butts out the window or who are talking on the phone while speeding and cutting their toe nails, all at the same time.

Minister Radev stated, the extended surveillance was only one element of the security system Bulgaria would implement during its EU Presidency.

