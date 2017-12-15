Europol’s ‘Most Wanted Fugitives’ list with Bulgarian ‘representation’

Share this: Facebook

Europe has learned from the United States. None other than J. Edgar Hoover discussed the idea of a list of the most wanted criminals with a journalist in 1949. Soon it became clear that American newspaper readers were lusting for true crime stories, including reports about investigations and especially about suspects.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, also known as the F.B.I., knew what it did when it released its first list of the ten most wanted fugitives on March 14, 1950. It worked. With that list, the Bureau could put some of the most wanted behind bars quickly.

It would take decades, until something called the Internet came along. Now absolutely everyone had the opportunity to check the “F.B.I. Ten Most Wanted List”. This lead to even more arrests.

Recently, the F.B.I.’s list received a relaunch, an oil change, new brake pads and additions. Apart from the 10 most wanted, the Americans are now listing wanted terrorists, both international and domestic, along with other fugitives, kidnappers and bank robbers. Some of their missing person cases are also part of their secondary lists.

In Europe, things took a little longer. Only 76 years later, in early 2016, Hoover’s idea was borrowed. Europol now has a list of 58 men and one Spanish woman who are being sought. And this is about more than stealing a pack of chewing gums at a supermarket.

The European list works. Just yesterday, Europol was able to apprehend a Romanian suspect with the initials A.M.. This gentleman was taken into custody in Argentina, “where he was living a luxurious lifestyle”, according to Europol. His crime is tax evasion, for which he had been sentenced to eight years in prison, before he fled.

In the case of this luxury enthusiast, Romanian authorities cooperated with colleagues in Spain, Germany, from Europol, Interpol and even the U.S. Marhals Service. Europol made the point that information exchange played a big role. A.M. was 42nd fugitive from the European list who was arrested. This adds up to an average of 21 per year. Splendid.

Europe’s Most Wanted Fugitives list is basically the phone book of dangerous criminals. These 59 individuals are being accused of human trafficking, armed robbery, large-scale fraud and of course murder. Islamist terrorists are on this list as well.

The two Bulgarian culprits listed are murderers, according to Europol. Ivaylo Dimitrov Mitev allegedly committed his crime in the year 2000, Svetlozar Valentinov Stoilov in 2008.

Europe’s Most Wanted Fugitives list can be accessed here.

