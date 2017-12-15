‘Englishman in Plovdiv’: Sting to return to Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

This guy seems to love Bulgaria. At least he comes to this country every five minutes. Soon he will meet himself at Sofia Airport, on Trakiya Motorway or in Old Town Plovdiv. He will catch himself eating ‘Shopska Salata’ at local restaurants, or having rakiya with a beer chaser at a bar in that city.

Well, just three months ago, Sting stood on a Bulgarian stage. In that case it was ‘Arena Armeets’ in Sofia. Now, Sofia Music Enterprises says they are bringing him back. The difference is the surrounding, which will be very special this time. In June of 2018, the British superstar will be performing at Plovdiv’s Ancient Theatre, twice in a row, on June 19 and 20, 2018.

They actually squeezed these two Bulgarian dates into Sting’s Summer Tour in Europe. As things stand right now, the “Englishman in Plovdiv” will actually start that tour in Bulgaria.

This year, he and his band toured the entire world, from Korea to Bulgaria and from the US to Britain, for several months in a row. Airport lounges, First Class seats on aircraft, hotel suites, stages. Also the touring chaos is an integral part of Sting’s life. Transport, ‘backline’, backstage rooms, catering, soundchecks and all of that stuff.

Oh sure, we remember “Roxanne”, “Message in a Bottle” and all of that. “The Russians Love Their Children Too”. Absolutely. They still do. Actually, remembering these songs recorded decades ago, by his former band The Police or by Sting himself, just shows some of us how old we are. Damn. Well, so is he. He will be 66 when he hits that Plovdiv stage.

For the 100 million records he sold, he got sixteen Grammy Awards. In a good deal, he would have received 100 million Grammy Awards.

His interesting and long biography can be read on his website.

Tickets for Sting in Plovdiv will be on sale from 10am today, at Eventim Bulgaria and Ticketpro. Sting’s gig dates: June 19 and 20, 2018, 8pm, Ancient Theatre, Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

