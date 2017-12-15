Bea ten Tusscher: The Netherlands have new Ambassador in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The diplomatic community in Sofia has a new member. Bea ten Tusscher is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria. On Thursday, she presented her credentials to Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev.

Bea ten Tusscher arrived in Sofia on December 1 and started exploring the city. On Twitter she said she was very happy to get started in Bulgaria, “just in time for the EU Presidency”. Her post included a photo she shot of Nevski Cathedral and one of Sveta Sofia Church. From her residence in Oborishde Street, a walk to those temples takes 10 minutes.

The new ambassador obviously likes Bulgaria already. “This country has beautiful churches, a great history, fantastic wine and much more”, she twittered. On December 10, she visited Sofia’s Archaeological Museum and was impressed there too.

Bea ten Tusscher is an experienced diplomat, to say the least. She graduated at the University of Groningen, where she did her Master in Literature and Swedish. All in all, she speaks about a million languages.

From 1996 to 2003, she worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague, before being sent to Guatemala, where she stayed for more than three years, as Chargé d’Affaires and Ambassador. Then she moved on to Dhaka, Baku, Nicosia and Budapest.

Before coming to Bulgaria, she was Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Norway and Iceland.

Ambassador, welcome to Sofia. Bienvenido, herzlich willkommen and bienvenue.

