Bulgaria: Skiing season to kick off in major resorts

For skiing heroes and those who want to become part of that world, the time has come to pack all of that equipment and get the hell out of the city. The Bulgarian skiing season is about to open officially.

In Borovets, the season starts as soon as tomorrow (sound the alarm!), on December 15, while it will take a day longer in Bansko, Paporovo and on Vitosha. The wait is finally over.

Some publications, especially those headquartered in the skiing resorts themselves, have announced the start of the season on earlier dates, since they could not wait. That’s understandable.

The four ski resorts Bulgaria has to offer have something in common: They are seen as low cost skiing resorts from the Western European perspective. While in the most expensive Austrian resorts, 650 euro per day and person will have to be invested, only 69 to 106 euro per day will be dissolving in Bulgaria, including accommodation, skiing passes and everything else.

So, because of its beauty, because of its good slopes, but also for financial reasons, Bulgaria is the place to go for skiing.

Strahil Georgiev, a skiing and snowboarding professional and instructor who is stationed in Borovets, fully agrees: “We have all kinds of slopes, from beginners to pro levels. For off-piste lovers, Bulgaria offers far more than they expect.”

Sure, Georgiev loves Borovets: “Hotels on site are right next to the skiing slopes. That is what people are looking for.”

But he also has a favourable opinion on Pamporovo. “It’s a wonderful resort in the forest, located in the Rhodope mountains. The slopes might not be steep enough for intermediate skiers and some of the hotels might be too far away. But the place is organised well, what the lifts, the snow machines and the preparation is concerned.”

The most popular Bulgarian ski resort for tourists from abroad is Bansko. “I like Bansko before and after the circus, when it is more quiet”, Strahil Georgiev says.

In Bansko, the number of visitors is on the rise. So is the scope of ambitions demonstrated by “developers” in that reasort. They want to add new slopes and lifts, lots of them. The problem is that Pirin National Park next door should not be touched, according to environmentalists.

But let’s divert our thoughts back to the start of the season tomorrow and on Saturday. This is what real skiing lovers should do right now:

1. Throw all of that stuff into the Range Rover, including thick pullovers, the skis, sticks, snowboards, the family and the dog.

2. Race the Maserati up those hills towards the Bulgarian skiing resort of your choice.

3. Park the Bentley on a guarded parking lot.

4. Get out of the Trabant, put the skis on and get going.

