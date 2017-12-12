Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior has no e-register for gun licences

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior does not seem to maintain an electronic register for gun licenses, even though it is obliged to do so, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Asya Petrova said in a television interview.

The lack of an e-register made it difficult to monitor expiring gun licenses, Petrova told Nova TV. According to the Bulgarian-language publication Mediapool, the ministry intends to set up an electronic gun permit register next year, in spite of a “lack of means” for that purpose.

Asya Petrova also said in the Nova TV interview, her office had ordered the Ministry of the Interior to seize more than 6,000 guns from their Bulgarian holders, since the permits for their use had expired. In an operation which lasted from March to September of 2017, a total of 6,200 guns were indeed seized, along with ammunition, Bulgarian National Television reported.

In Bulgaria 340,000 hand guns are being worn by officers with permits and 124,000 are held by individuals, for self-defence purposes. According to Deputy Chief Prosecutor Asya Petrova, a “real danger to life and health” must be proven when a permit is requested for this purpose.

While gun control is usually more of an American subject than a European one, the lack of an e-register at the Bulgarian Interior Ministry might be a symptom of a bigger issue, in this regard.

