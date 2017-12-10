Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia finish off 2nd Quadrilateral Summit

Share this: Facebook

This time it was Serbia which hosted the Quadrilateral Summit involving Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia, after the first such meeting had taken place only two months before, near the Bulgarian city of Varna, at the Black Sea Coast.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and his Romanian colleague Mihai Tudose had followed an invitation of Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić to the Serbian Presidency Building in Belgrade.

Prosperity and stability in the region was named as one of the goals the four Balkan leaders were striving for. The entire region, including Serbia, needs to be included in the European Union, according to the quartet.

Borissov said at a press conference, which marked the end of this second summit of this kind, foreign investment would come only with political stability and peace in the region. He stated, the series of meetings between the four leaders showed there was a predictable partner on the Balkans. He meant Serbia.

President Vučić said he hoped those summits, the third of which will take place in Bucharest in March of 2018, would lead to an improvement of the investment climate in the four countries involved. He stressed his gratitude for the support his country was getting from Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, and said for the stability and peace of the entire Balkan region, Serbia needed to join the EU.

“Serbian integration can happen soon”, Tudose stated. “A modern infrastructure, transport and digital environment, and we, the three member states, will help facilitate the European path of Serbia.”

Tsirpas suggested, the EU should “soon correct a mistake from the past which is rooted in its approach to the Balkans”. Serbia could no longer stay outside of the European family, the Greek Prime Minister said. “That is exactly the symbolism of our meetings and it is the message we want to send to Brussels.”

Joint energy projects are one of the areas the four leaders intend to intensify cooperation on. The same applies to rail and other transport connections between their countries. Agreements on roaming are already on their way.

The next Quadrilateral Summit, in March, will take place within the framework of the Bulgarian EU Presidency.

