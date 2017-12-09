Spot on Bulgarian Music: New recording by ‘Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



“Pora Sotunda” is the title of the new single by The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices, whose original French name is ‘Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares’. This first new recording in decades will be part of their new album.

The single will be available on vinyl in limited numbers and as digital files in unlimited numbers. It includes the Australian vocalist Lisa Gerrard.

Recently, the The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices became very active again, by embarking on a tour through the United States of America, where many Bulgarian expats were part of their audiences.

The choir’s name used to rather unromantic and far less mysterious: “The Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir”. Five years earlier, in 1952, the singing ladies were known as the “Ensemble for Folk Songs of the Bulgarian Radio”, which does not sound too exciting either.

When the Swiss ethnomusicologist, producer and radio show host Marcel Cellier was done with them, they carried the name “Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares”, which became official in 1997. He released an album for them on a small record label, Cellier Records, in 1975. A recording entitled “Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, Volume Two”, released in 1989, even got a Grammy Award.

Marcel Cellier, who died in 2013, also produced the popular Romanian pan flute hero Gheorghe Zamfir.

The choir singers, new generations of whom have joined The Mystery of Bulgarian Voices over the years and decades, are being chosen in Bulgarian villages. Apart from their voices, their beauty counts as well. Then they are being trained in the singing style the choir uses, which is centuries old. It includes a distinctive timbre and dissonant harmonies.

This is “Pora Sotunda”, their first recording in a long time (see Youtube video):

Comments

comments