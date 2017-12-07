Bulgaria: ‘Shalom’ welcomes Trump’s Jerusalem decision

The Organisation of the Jews in Bulgaria, ‘Shalom’, has welcomed the decision of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.
‘Shalom’ said, the decision had confirmed the connection of the Jewish people with Jerusalem, which was thousands of years old, to the world.
“In recent years, we have seen attempts of different countries and international organisations, such as UNESCO, to deny the Jews their right to honor the sacred places and religious sites in Jerusalem”, the Bulgarian organisation’s comment read.
‘Shalom’ said, it hoped Trump’s decision would be perceived as a sign to both Israel and the Palestinians that it was time to return to the negotiating table, in order to find a solution which would end the ongoing conflict.
The Bulgarian government had criticised Trump’s decision on Wednesday night. “Any change in the status of Jerusalem, which was not achieved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, could negatively affect the efforts to re-launch the Middle East peace process”, a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Sofia read.