Bulgaria: “Changing Jerusalem’s status could negatively affect peace process.”

Bulgaria has reacted to US President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sofia released a statement on the matter, the content of which resembled the official position of the European Union.
“The status of Jerusalem as the holy city of the three monotheistic religions should be negotiated through Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which will lead to an agreement on the final status of the Palestinian territories”, it said in the statement from Bulgaria.
“Any change in the status of Jerusalem, which was not achieved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, could negatively affect the efforts to re-launch the Middle East peace process”, it read.
The ministry said, as an EU member state, Bulgaria would remain engaged with regional and international partners, including the Quartet for the Middle East, “in support of efforts to resume peace talks and to find a solution to the conflict, based on the principle of two countries coexisting in peace and security.”
On Wednesday, US President Donald J. Trump had taken a step Presidents before him had considered. “I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Trump said yesterday. “While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.”
Trumps Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced afterwards, the search for a site in Jerusalem, for the new US Embassy, would start immediately. Tillerson also said, President Trump remained committed to peace in the Middle East.
The international reaction to Trump’s move has been predominantly negative so far, in spite of the fact that the Palestinian leadership rejected all peace proposals in the past decades, and refused to recognise Israel or to return to the negotiating table, while it supported terrorism against the Jewish state.
Photo of Minister Zaharieva from her Facebook page.