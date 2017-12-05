Sofia: Graffiti sprayer damages Alexander Nevski Cathedral

An unknown graffiti sprayer has damaged the Alexander Nevski Cathedral several days ago. The words “Legal weed and child porn!” were sprayed on its facade. Sofia citizens alarmed local media, including Bulgarian National Television (BNT). As a result, the authorities are now taking action.
Stefan Kalaidjiev, who works at the cathedral, told BNT, those responsible had tried to erase the graffiti with solvent. But they had not been successful. The Metropolitan Inspectorate announced, it would take care of the problem by deleting the disgusting graffiti message and by establishing who sprayed it.
As it turns out, the Alexander Nevski Cathedral, which is the second biggest cathedral on the Balkan peninsula, needs more than just the removal of graffiti. According to BNT, the building’s drainage system needs to be renovated. At this stage, the cathedral’s walls are constantly wet, and mold is developing.
A planned renovation of the most important landmark in the Bulgarian capital has been postponed several times. While this year’s state budget does not include the funds necessary, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov recently said he would find a way to allocate 2.5 million leva for the renovation.
Apart from the drainage system, the cathedral’s roof might have to be repaired.
The Alexander Nevski Cathedral covers an area of 3,000 square metres. Its gold-plated dome is 45 metres high, the bell tower 53 metres. The construction of the impressive temple commenced in 1882. In 1912, the construction was completed.
Photos by Imanuel Marcus