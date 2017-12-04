Canadian Film Days coming up in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

In Bulgaria, Canada is being mentioned a lot these days. First the visa requirement for Bulgarians was dumped. Then Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev was there for a visit. And now we are supposed to watch Canadian films? Great!

So what about “Hollywood North”? Vancouver and Toronto are the centres of Canada’s film production. They may not release a movie every five minutes, like the real Hollywood does, but they do deliver motion pictures of quality.

From December 8 to 11, the Canadian Film Days are scheduled at “Dom Na Kinoto” in Sofia (Bulgaria). Several films will be presented, including four feature films, two animated flicks, as well as two documentaries.

“Nelly” is one of the movies featured. It is a drama based on the biography of Nelly Arcan. The former prostitute, who later became an award-winning author, committed suicide nine years ago. Director Anne Émond based the film on Arcan’s book “Putain” (“Whore”). “Nelly” was nominated for several awards.

Another movie to be screened at the Canadian Film Days is “Hello Destroyer”. This 2016 film directed by Kevan Funk about a hockey player who hits a player from the opposing team with more violence than intended, and who is facing consequences. “Hello Destroyer” won “Best Motion Picture”, “Best Direction”, “Best Screenwriting” and even more prizes at this year’s Leo Awards.

The Canadian Film Days are being supported by Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Details can be found here. On Monday, December 4, at noon, the screening times were not connected to movie titles yet. The same applied to the “Dom na Kinoto” website.

Photo at top of page (not visible on small devices) by Dom Na Kinoto.

