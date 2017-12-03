Bulgaria on Sunday: Torrential rain forecast for 17 districts

Share this: Facebook

The heavy rain Bulgaria experienced in the past three days, which made rivers swell and caused floods, is not vanishing. On Sunday, central and southern Bulgaria will be affected, according to forecasters. Dangerous weather warnings are in place in 17 out of 28 Bulgarian districts.

In Haskovo, Kurdzhali and Smolyan, Code Orange weather alerts are in place for Sunday, November 3. Up to 40 litres of rain per square metre are expected in these regions.

The District Governor of Smolyan, Nedyalko Slavov, asked travellers to avoid trips to Smolyan these days, because of the complicated situation with rivers in his province. Some roads between villages are blocked, due to floods.

In Zlatograd Municipality, a hunter was killed in a mudslide which hit a mountain lodge. This deadly incident happened near the village of Dolen.

Code Yellow weather alerts are in place for the following provinces in Bulgaria: Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo and Yambol. In these districts, 20 to 25 litres of rain per square metre were forecast.

In Sofia, the dam “Suhodol 2” reached a critical water level on Saturday, after the authorities had said no dam would reach that level since there was enough room. A preventive drainage was started yesterday afternoon. Currently, 3600 litres per minute are being pumped out of the basin.

The Perlovska and Vladaya rivers in Sofia, which are usually dry or at least tiny, turned into rapid streams. The heavy rainfall of the past days and the melting snow were the reasons.

Sofia’s Mayor Yordanka Fandukova said that authorities were constantly checking the rivers. Even in the Novi Iskar area, where a spill had been detected, residents were not in danger.

Part of Kalotinsko Chausse was closed on Saturday, since it was flooded. One of the most critical points was Tsar Boris III Boulevard, since a small river under the street was overflowing.

All in all, the Bulgarian authorities said the situation in the country was normalising, in spite of the weather warnings which are in place today.

Photo at top of the page by Imanuel Marcus.

