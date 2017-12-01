Toxic air in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Dangerous levels of air pollution in Sofia make breathing dangerous, as ridiculous as this might sound. This week, measuring stations set up by the Bulgarian Executive Environmental Agency registered a big problem, yet again.

On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the air in some Sofia quarters contained seven times the amount of pollution allowed. The worst air was measured in the districts Nadezhda, Hipodroma, Pavlovo and Mladost, Bulgarian-language media reported.

The level of particulate matter was two and a half times higher than it should be.

There are several sources for the alarming air pollution in Sofia. Apart from traffic and old engines in particular, heating with solid fuels and the industry are the main ones.

Sofia is one of the 14 areas with the most polluted air in Europe, according to the European Commission. And Bulgaria has the highest number of deaths related to air pollution in all of the European Union.

Earlier this month, the European Environment Agency and the European Commission launched the European Air Quality Index today, a website on which Europeans can check the pollution level of the air they breathe in real-time.

The problem is that the data from one of the most polluted countries on the continent, Bulgaria, are not included.

Mediapool reported, the Environmental Agency did not measure the pollution at Orlov Most (Eagle’s Bridge) anymore, which is one of the most toxic spots in the city.

Sofia Municipality has purchased many new buses this year. That step might have a positive effect. But according to NGOs, a lot more has to be done.

Comments

comments