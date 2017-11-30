Bulgaria: Sofia Airport exceeds its capacity by 1.4 million passengers

Share this: Facebook

When today’s Wizz Air flight from the German city of Dortmund landed at Sofia Airport today, the staff at Sofia Airport had already purchased seven inflated balloons shaped like numbers. There were one six and six zeros. Those numbers were not picked by coincidence.

Violina Trencheva, a 26-year old lady, received a warm welcome, as the six millionth passenger who set foot on that airport since this year began. She received a gift voucher valid for the shops on site, a piece of cake and a flight voucher contributed by Wizz Air.

“We are delighted that for the first time in the history of a Bulgarian airport, two records were recorded in one calendar year”, Sofia Airport’s Executive Director Vladimir Rapandjiev said. “Only a month and a half after we met the 5 millionth passenger, the 6 millionth one arrived today.”

In the first ten months of 2017, the number of passengers has increased by 36 percent, compared to the same period of last year. And there is no sign the numbers might slump. The sky is the limit, literally.

Sofia Airport will be even fuller during Bulgaria’s turn at the EU Presidency, which commences in January, because of thousands of EU officials, who are being expected in the Bulgarian capital. Also, Bulgaria is celebrating one tourism record after the next, which helps increase the numbers at the airport too.

Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager Gabor Vassarheli, who congratulated Violina Trechcheva as well, said his airline was “delighted to celebrate this remarkable stage in the history of Sofia Airport”. Vassarheli did not miss the opportunity to mention four new routes Wizz Air will offer in spring of 2018.

As the most active low-cost airline in Bulgaria, Wizz Air offers flights between Sofia and 32 destinations. The company’s daily Dortmund flights are popular. Since 2008, more than 750,000 passengers were flown back and forth on that route alone.

Sofia Airport’s elegant Terminal 2, which is now connected to parts of Sofia by metro, was inaugurated eleven years ago. The airport’s only runway ’09/27′ is 3.6 kilometres long.

This year, Sofia Airport has exceeded its capacity by 1.4 million passengers, so far. On the airport’s website it says the capacity for Terminal 2 was 2.8 million passengers per year, while the one for Terminal 1 was 1.8 million. The total is 4.4 million.

Photo at top of page by Imanuel Marcus.

