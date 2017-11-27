The freeze: Code Orange dangerous weather warning issued for Sofia, western Bulgaria for November 27

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria issued a Code Orange dangerous weather warning for Sofia and most other western districts of Bulgaria for November 27, with snow and plummeting temperatures forecast as the new week began.

The Code Orange weather warning was issued for the districts of Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Sofia district and city, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo and Vratsa.

The lesser Code Yellow potentially dangerous weather warning was issued for the districts of Rousse, Razgrad, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Varna, Sliven, Bourgas and Yambol.

Only two districts in Bulgaria, Dobrich and Silistra, had Code Green status for November 27, meaning no warnings of potentially dangerous or dangerous weather warnings.

For Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, the maximum high was forecast to be two degrees Celsius on November 27, followed by zero degrees on November 28, both with snow. The weather forecast for November 28 for the city was seen as temperatures dropping to minus three degrees Celsius.

Forecasters said that over the coming 10 days, the weather in capital Sofia would see clouds and rain, with snowfall returning on December 4.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

