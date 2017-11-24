Spot on Bulgarian Music: JP3 ‘Understandable’

Share this: Facebook

Even though he is one, calling him a Jazz pianist would not do him justice, since Jivko Petrov does it all. One day he would play some of the most fascinating Jazz pieces Bulgaria has to offer. The next day he would play a classical piano concert, after which a Bossa Nova night might be on his agenda.

Not only does Jivko Petrov, one of Bulgaria’s most brilliant pianists, do all of the above, but he also composes. His work includes Jazz pieces, but classical and Pop tunes too. As musical director for singers such as Beloslava, or as a producer of albums recorded by vocalists, he is just as gifted. Jivko Petrov’s passion for Bossa, but also Funk, is audible in his Jazz compositions too.

With his project JP3 (or Jivko Petrov Trio), he has been delivering the finest Contemporary Jazz pieces ever, for eleven years now. Their first big gig in 2006 was recorded and immortalised on a DVD entitled “Understandable”.

For JP3, he teamed up with bass hero Vesselin Vesselinov and the truly versatile drummer Dimitar Semov. The act they created turned out to be successful. JP3 stood for sophisticated Contemporary Jazz back then, and it still does today.

It gets better: One of JP3’s gigs will take place in Sofia in a week from now. On Thursday, November 30, 1017, they will hit the stage at Sofia Live Club. This time around, their motto is “Still Understandable”.

Click the video in order to hear and see “Understandable” by JP3. Contemporary Jazz made in Bulgaria, at its best.

