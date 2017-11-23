Bosnians welcome Mladic conviction, but justice unlikely to reconcile divided region

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ratko Mladic, the former general in charge of Bosnian Serb forces during the Balkans war in the early 1990s has been convicted of 10 charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes at an international tribunal in The Hague. He was jailed for life.

In cold detail, the presiding judge, Alphons Orie, spelled out the crimes Mladic masterminded during the Bosnian war.

“On 13 and 14 July 1995, approximately 1,000 unarmed Bosnian and Muslim males including children and elderly were executed in Kravica Warehouse. On 16 July 1995 between 1,000 and 1,200 in the Branjevo military farm were summarily executed.”

And so the list went on.

To continue reading, please visit voanews.com

Comments

comments