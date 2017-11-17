Tsveta Karayancheva becomes Speaker of Bulgarian National Assembly

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Tsveta Karayancheva is the new Speaker of the 44th National Assembly in Sofia. Her party GERB nominated her, only minutes after her predecessor Dimitar Glavchev had resigned.

In the vote on the morning of November 17, a total of 138 Members of Parliament voted for Karayancheva, three against her and 71 abstained.

“I want to thank my parliamentary group for giving me this honour”, the 49-year-old politician from the town of Boyarovo said. “I thank those who supported me. I will work in a way which will make all of us feel equal.”

Karayancheva said that Parliament was a place where different opinions could be voiced. That statement was related to the latest drama, which had overshadowed the National Assembly’s work, just six weeks before Bulgaria takes over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Earlier on November 17, Glavchev resigned from the post Karayancheva was voted into shortly after. The resignation took place two days after a scandal erupted in Parliament.

At the November 15 sitting, Glavchev expelled Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) for “insulting comments” about Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and the National Assembly, after she had demanded that Borissov be called to Parliament to explain one of his recent statements.

A few days earlier, Borissov said that some Bulgarian MPs were involved in drug trafficking. In reaction, the BSP demanded clarification and more details.

After the incident, the socialists decided to partially boycott the National Assembly, until Glavchev resigns. A petition for his dismissal was signed by 88 MPs.

Following Glavchev’s resignation, Ninova said that the step had been “inevitable and appropriate”. She said that his decision was “a bitter lesson for the political class.”

(The photo shows Tsveta Karayancheva. Photo from Karayancheva’s Facebook page.)

Comments

comments