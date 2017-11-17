Spot on Bulgarian Music: Theodosii Spassov interpreting ‘Satin Doll’

Share this: Facebook

‘Satin Doll’ is a Jazz classic composed by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. But this version has a very Bulgarian twist, thanks to Theodosii Spassov, one of the most prominent Bulgarian musicians.

Spassov plays the Kaval, an ancient, wooden ‘shepherd’s flute’, which is one of the oldest instruments used in Europe, with eight holes. He is famous for mixing traditional Bulgarian Folklore with Jazz and Fusion.

“He has actually invented a new musical genre.” This is what Newsweek wrote about Theodosii Spassov 22 years ago. When he played with ‘Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares’ (‘The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices’) in 1994, they even received a Grammy Award.

Theodisii Spassov, who is 56 years old, also is into motion picture scores. He recorded tunes for Ennio Morricone and other film theme composers. And he tours the world with fellow artists, as well as his own groups.

His interpretation of ‘Satin Doll’ (listen to Youtube video below) is part of his ‘Bratimene’ album, recorded in 1998.

