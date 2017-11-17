Bulgaria: National Assembly Speaker Glavchev resigns

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker Dimitar Glachev resigned from the post on November 17, saying that the step was a “moral act” which he was taking in spite, he said, of having done nothing wrong.

Glavchev said it was his intention to restore calm to Parliament. In addition, he did not want to cast a shadow on Bulgaria’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

An hour before Glavchev’s resignation, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov accused the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), of wanting to “demolish the state”. Just before the EU Presidency, the head of government said the BSP’s behaviour was “kind of a provocation”.

The BSP had demanded Glavchev’s resignation and collected 88 signatures from MPs who supported a petition for his dismissal. The opposition socialists’ campaign against him had started after he expelled BSP leader Kornelia Ninova and her colleague Anton Koutev from a sitting on November 15.

Just before, Ninova had demanded that Borissov be called to Parliament to explain his recent statement that some MPs were involved in drug trafficking.

Glavchev, a member of Borissov’s centre-right party GERB, had cited “insulting comments” about Borissov and the National Assembly itself, as the reason for expelling Ninova.

The next day, the BSP started “partially boycotting” plenary sittings of Parliament.

On January 1 2018, Bulgaria will take over the EU Presidency for the first time. The country joined the EU on January 1 2007.

Photo: Dimitar Glavchev, by BNT.

