Sofia: German Christmas Market to open this Saturday

At Sofia’s City Park, several people with hammers and screwdrivers were busy setting up the German Christmas Market on Thursday. While the typical wooden huts were already standing, the stage was not entirely ready, 48 hours before the opening.

The first sales person was already on site, Luís from Mexico, who has been living in Bulgaria for a long time. He said he was going to offer Glühwein (the German word for hot wine punch). That is what he has been doing for several years now.

Apparently, Bulgarians love the German Christmas Market in their capital Sofia. In the past years, the number of visitors has been increasing steadily. Some seven years ago, the first edition of this market was set up at a different location.

This Saturday, November 18, 2017, at 1pm, the German Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herbert Salber, will officially open the German Christmas Market in Sofia. Chances are, Christmas songs will be sung before and after Salber’s speech.

One thing is certain: The Christmas Market is a very international event. Bulgarians usually mix with lots of Britons, Germans and expatriates of other nationalities, who drink their Glühwein and eat their pretzels and sausages, while having a great time.

Something else is certain as well: Not only Christians go to Christmas markets, including the one in Sofia, but also people of other religions, and atheists. This is not about praying or observing any religion, but about joining family and friends in a good, holiday-like atmosphere.

In those wooden huts mentioned, lots of things will be offered, apart from Glühwein, including sausages, pretzels, cookies and cake, arts and crafts, candles, honey and good presents of all kinds.

The ground rule for Christmas markets is that they look best in the snow. But even without, they are usually cosy.

German Christmas Market Sofia, November 18 to December 20, 2017. Opening hours: 11am to 9pm.

