After flash floods in Greece: Bulgaria’s PM Borissov offers help

Boiko Borissov, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, sent a telegram to his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsirpas today, after flash floods in the Greek prefecture of Attica had killed at least 15 people.

Borissov expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the government and the Bulgarian people.

The telegram read: “With anxiety and pain, we received the news of the disaster which hit the friendly Greek people, and which resulted in loss of life and heavy material damage.”

“We express our sympathy to the families of the victims and to all flood victims”, the message continued.

Borissov offered Greece help. “I assure you that you can rely on the readiness of the Bulgarian government for urgent assistance in case of necessity”, he wrote.

Heavy rain on early Wednesday had turned streets into raging torrents. The flash floods also injured many inhabitants, mostly in the western parts of Attica, such as Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara.

Bulgaria’s President Radev also expressed condolences, in a letter to his Greek colleague Prokopis Pavlopoulos. “The most sincere words of sympathy can not compensate for the loss of human life”, Radev wrote.

