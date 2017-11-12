Bulgaria: No damage or panic during Svoge earthquake

Share this: Facebook

An earthquake on Saturday, which epicentered a few kilometres from the Bulgarian town of Svoge, did not cause any damage, according to the authorities. In a statement, the Municipality of Svoge said, it had “no reports of injured people or material damage”.

Rosen Saltirov from Svoge Municipality told Bulgarian National Television (BNT) on Saturday night, necessary measures had been taken after the tremor. All water reservoirs and buildings had been checked. Saltirov stated, there had not been any panic among the residents.

According to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre listed it with a strength of 3.9. It happened at 6:54am on Saturday.

Since the epicentre was located only 23 kilometres to the north of Sofia, the tremor was felt in the Bulgarian capital as well. Especially residents in high-rises said their buildings had been moving.

Another earthquake was registered to the north of Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo on Saturday. But this one had a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter Scale only.

Further south, in Turkey, yet another earthquake rattled the region north of the city of İzmir yesterday, with a magnitude of 4.4.

Photo: The town of Svoge, by bulgariatravel.org

