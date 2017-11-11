Bulgaria: Earthquake registered close to Sofia

Share this: Facebook

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred in Bulgaria at 6:54am on Saturday morning. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicentre was located 23 kilometres to the north of the country’s capital Sofia, and 8 kilometres south of Svoge.

The tremor was measured 2 kilometres below the ground. At this stage, there are no reports of any injuries or damage anywhere.

Many inhabitants of Sofia, who were already awake when the earthquake happened, did not feel anything at all, but some did.

On the Seismological Centre’s website, one person in Sofia reported, it had been a very brief quake, during which his bedroom had “moved”. Another Sofia resident said, he or she had felt a weak tremor, on the 7th floor of some apartment block.

The last relatively strong earthquake took place on May 22nd, 2012. It epicentered close to Pernik and had a magnitude of 5.6. Damage was reported in Pernik and Sofia, back then.

